Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Short Interest Update

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the September 15th total of 29,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWET opened at $9.75 on Friday. Athlon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $8,071,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 260,508 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,592,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 601,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 263,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

