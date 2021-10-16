Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,698 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.42% of Atlanticus worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Atlanticus by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 707,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 463.5% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 291,399 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $123,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,088,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $319,718.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,712. 49.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATLC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

ATLC stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.07. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $65.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $182.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.34 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 125.63% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlanticus Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

