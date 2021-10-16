Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Short Interest Up 54.0% in September

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the September 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AFHIF opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43. Atlas Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto.

