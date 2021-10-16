Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after acquiring an additional 554,314 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,889,000 after acquiring an additional 630,157 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Atlassian by 1.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,233,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,149,000 after buying an additional 68,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,656,000 after buying an additional 68,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 87.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after buying an additional 1,560,638 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM stock opened at $409.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $376.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.64. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $176.42 and a fifty-two week high of $420.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.34, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

