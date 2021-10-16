ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.50

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.50 and traded as high as $47.70. ATN International shares last traded at $46.55, with a volume of 28,471 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $738.47 million, a PE ratio of -56.77 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.50.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $123.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.27 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -188.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ATN International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in ATN International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ATN International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in ATN International by 31.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

