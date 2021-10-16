Attila Market Cap Reaches $16.02 Million (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Attila coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Attila has a total market capitalization of $16.02 million and approximately $56,990.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Attila has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00044763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.17 or 0.00205500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00092549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Attila (CRYPTO:ATT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Attila using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

