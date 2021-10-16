Auctus (AUC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14,013.00

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Auctus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0812 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. Auctus has a market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $14,013.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.85 or 0.00268452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00044981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00204297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00093424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Auctus Coin Profile

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 54,269,415 coins. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

