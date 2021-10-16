Auto Price Reaches $1,256.34 on Exchanges (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, Auto has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. Auto has a market capitalization of $66.59 million and $15.76 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can now be purchased for about $1,256.34 or 0.02056527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00046479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.10 or 0.00206418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00092820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

About Auto

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

