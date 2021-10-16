Automata Network (ATA) Hits Market Capitalization of $189.78 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $189.78 million and $49.65 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00069708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00074140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00110724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,822.13 or 0.99928125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,882.52 or 0.06378804 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00027237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

