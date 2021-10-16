Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Short Interest Up 64.9% in September

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the September 15th total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.3 days.
Shares of AVCTF opened at $1.60 on Friday. Avacta Group has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62.
About Avacta Group
