Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Short Interest Up 64.9% in September

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the September 15th total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.3 days.

Shares of AVCTF opened at $1.60 on Friday. Avacta Group has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in three segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

