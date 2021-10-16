Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,569 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.35% of Avanos Medical worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 31.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,426 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 120.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after acquiring an additional 214,171 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 103.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 111,415 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,652,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Avanos Medical by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after buying an additional 95,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $32.84 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,094.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.28.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,505.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

