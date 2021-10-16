Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.90.
AVYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Avaya stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. Avaya has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $34.06.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,383 shares during the period.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.
