Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.90.

AVYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Avaya stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. Avaya has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avaya will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,383 shares during the period.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

