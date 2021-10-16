Axe Price Tops $0.0499 on Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. In the last week, Axe has traded up 50.9% against the dollar. Axe has a total market capitalization of $262,754.39 and approximately $36,411.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.11 or 0.00528822 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 99.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

