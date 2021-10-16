Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.63% of Axos Financial worth $17,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AX. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 106.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,488,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 86,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 447,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,412 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 381,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of AX stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $55.71.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.91 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

