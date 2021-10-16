AXPR (AXPR) Market Cap Reaches $3.58 Million

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, AXPR has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. One AXPR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AXPR has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and $292,390.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00045655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.78 or 0.00206015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00092821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

