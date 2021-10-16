Balancer (BAL) Market Capitalization Achieves $157.76 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.72 or 0.00037423 BTC on exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $157.76 million and approximately $38.05 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00204647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00092666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

