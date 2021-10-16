Banano Market Capitalization Achieves $10.94 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $10.94 million and approximately $248,286.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001870 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00068286 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00045124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002477 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,123 coins and its circulating supply is 1,327,923,878 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

