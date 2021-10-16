Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.36

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.36 and traded as high as $3.89. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 405,167 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $790.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 9.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 181,243 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 79,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 726.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 78,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

