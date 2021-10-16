Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 270,000 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the September 15th total of 424,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of BBAR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. 405,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $4.98.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 40.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 2.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

