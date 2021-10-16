Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.45

Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.45 and traded as high as $17.41. Banco Macro shares last traded at $17.29, with a volume of 252,586 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $334.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Banco Macro by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Banco Macro by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.