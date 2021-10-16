Band Protocol (BAND) Price Tops $8.67 on Exchanges

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 16th. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $305.19 million and $71.11 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.67 or 0.00014196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00044777 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.91 or 0.00204472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00093171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

