Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 4,390 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $108.21 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $110.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

