Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 493,547 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,239,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 493,547 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.28% of Denison Mines worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,072,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after buying an additional 5,147,741 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Denison Mines by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,608,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,893 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,600,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,552,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,004,000. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DNN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.26.

Denison Mines stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 2.18. Denison Mines Corp. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.81.

Denison Mines Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML).

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.