Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 7,098 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVV. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VVV opened at $34.92 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

