Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMG. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $1,896,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,578,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of SMG opened at $148.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.74. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $139.20 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.