Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) by 121.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,710 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of PureCycle Technologies worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PCT opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCT. Cowen began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $39,268.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at $12,627,327.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,237,531.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.