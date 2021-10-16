Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 6,046.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,982 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.30% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,145,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,905,000 after buying an additional 414,254 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 25,699 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $11.31 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $567.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

