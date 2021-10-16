Bank of Montreal Can Buys 3,370 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $248.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.11 and a 200-day moving average of $247.35. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $195.75 and a one year high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

