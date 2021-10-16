Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $695,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 41.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,778,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $47,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $109,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $250,532 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALU opened at $117.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.11 and a beta of 1.32. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $57.13 and a 52-week high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KALU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.