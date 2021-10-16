Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,048,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $723.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $345.19 and a twelve month high of $724.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $662.36 and its 200 day moving average is $612.97.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

