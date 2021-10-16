Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.92 Million Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

NYSE:AMN opened at $94.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.90 and its 200 day moving average is $97.50. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $123.72.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $836,810 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

