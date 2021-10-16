Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.93 Million Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Carpenter Technology worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $4,840,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,579,000 after buying an additional 64,604 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 6.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 568,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,883,000 after buying an additional 36,009 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 27.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.15. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.47.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.80%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.