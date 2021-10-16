Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.04 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.57% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 216.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $218,000.

NYSEARCA:TCHP opened at $33.15 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46.

