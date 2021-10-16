Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.07 Million Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 428.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 217,531 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Orange were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in Orange during the second quarter worth $423,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Orange during the second quarter worth $188,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 33.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 15.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Orange during the second quarter worth $151,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80.

ORAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, June 28th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

