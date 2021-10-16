Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.12 Million Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 1,078.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of TG Therapeutics worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.11.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

