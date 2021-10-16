Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.14 Million Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 293.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 126.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 40,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $12,073,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average is $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $33.22.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,576.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

