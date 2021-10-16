Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,227 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,953 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.27% of Endeavour Silver worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $84,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 38.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,298 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXK shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.75) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

EXK stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.30. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.15 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

