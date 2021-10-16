Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 198.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,835 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,976,000 after buying an additional 2,804,919 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,964,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,029,000 after buying an additional 522,641 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,807,000 after buying an additional 1,493,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,637,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,644,000 after buying an additional 699,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,441,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after buying an additional 15,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

NYSE:SPR opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.84.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

