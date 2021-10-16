Bank of Montreal Can Invests $2.88 Million in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 296,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 3.47% of Clarim Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLRM. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $966,000.

Get Clarim Acquisition alerts:

Clarim Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarim Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarim Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.