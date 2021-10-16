Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693,406 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 83.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth $96,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

NYSE:GFI opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

