Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $3.18 Million Investment in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 252,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.44% of Vincerx Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VINC opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.19 million and a P/E ratio of -7.28. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. On average, research analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Laidlaw assumed coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vincerx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

