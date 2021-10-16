Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.60% of Spartacus Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMTS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Spartacus Acquisition by 1,510.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spartacus Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TMTS opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Spartacus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartacus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.