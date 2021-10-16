Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,075,383 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 3,026.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,110,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

