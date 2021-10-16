Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 12,479 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.43% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $56.94 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.20%.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $94,356.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

