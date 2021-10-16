Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 463.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Cardlytics worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 432,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,922,000 after purchasing an additional 333,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 211,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,760,000 after acquiring an additional 111,838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth about $10,360,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,468,000 after acquiring an additional 85,621 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $84.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.37. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.70 and a 12 month high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The company had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $352,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,156,901.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $160,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 372,619 shares of company stock worth $32,438,256 and have sold 20,750 shares worth $2,006,035. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

