Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 740.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,830 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.30% of Varex Imaging worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 60,071 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,241 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 5,625.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 749,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,300,000 after acquiring an additional 736,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of VREX opened at $26.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.13, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

