Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of Compass Minerals International worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 5.8% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMP opened at $74.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

