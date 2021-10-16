Bank of Montreal Can Sells 105,747 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,747 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.22% of Getty Realty worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Getty Realty by 16.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at $1,197,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 58.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 25.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after acquiring an additional 126,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

GTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $31.68 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.56 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.78%.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

