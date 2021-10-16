Bank of Montreal Can Sells 11,726 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,726 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Shake Shack worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $2,654,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.81. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHAK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

