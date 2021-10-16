Bank of Montreal Can Sells 14,957 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,957 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Shutterstock worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 22.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 91.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock stock opened at $122.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.49 and a twelve month high of $122.81.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,281,024.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,993,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,543,106.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,916 shares of company stock valued at $19,262,708. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

